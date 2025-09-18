’90s R&B Group Cancels ‘Big E’ Show In Massachusetts

For fans of a once prominent '90s threesome, there's some news about tomorrow night! The popular R&B group TLC won't be performing at the fair's Arena stage. They were set to play, but the show got canceled. TLC also canceled their "Boston Calling" performance back in May.

The reason for the Big E cancellation? Unforeseen problems that the fair didn't explain in detail. It's a bummer for fans who bought tickets, but don't worry - they'll get refunds in a few days.

Big Boi will play instead

The good part? Someone cool is stepping in! Big Boi from the famous hip-hop duo OutKast will perform with DJ Meechie instead. And the best news: It's free for everyone at the fair that night, even if you didn't buy tickets before. You can still get in with your fair admission and enjoy the show. -masslive.com

The Big E's 2025 concert lineup is full of stars all month long. The fair runs from September 12 to 28. Here's who else is playing at the Arena:

September 20: The Avett Brothers

September 21: Foreigner

September 26: The Kid LAROI

September 27: Train

September 28: ZZ Top

Plus, on Thursday, there's a car show with Ryan Preece. There are also free shows on other stages, like The Marshall Tucker Band and Gary Puckett & The Union Gap this week.

Why isn't The Big E publishing attendance daily numbers this year?

One more thing: The Big E isn't sharing daily crowd numbers this year, like they used to. Why? Safety worries from last year's huge crowds. Videos online showed packed areas that felt scary, and police say it's harder to plan without the numbers. Fair boss Eugene Cassidy calls the complaints "trolling" on social media, but they stopped updating to avoid more fuss. The fair expects over 1.5 million visitors total, so come early!