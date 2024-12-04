Massachusetts Christmas Town to Be Featured on Popular TV Show

Massachusetts is known for its Christmas attractions. Whether it's Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield, attending the Holiday Pops Christmas concerts at Symphony Hall in Boston, or the classic recreation of Norman Rockwell's Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas, Massachusetts no doubt, knows how to celebrate Christmas.

Speaking of Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas, the 35th annual magical New England setting along with many festive events throughout the town will be taking place this weekend Dec. 6 - Dec. 8. There will be a host of activities to celebrate the season in Stockbridge and you can check out a calendar of events by going here.

What's more, Stockbridge has been chosen by NBC Network producers as the Today Show will broadcast live from The Red Lion this Friday, Dec. 6

According to The Berkshire Edge, the town will be featured as part of the Today Show’s “The Merriest Main Streets in America.”

Margit Hotchkiss, chief marketing officer of the Norman Rockwell Museum and a member at large of the Stockbridge Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors said the following about the upcoming visit from the Today Show:

They’re presenting towns across America that have a particularly special holiday scene, and we loved that they said they wanted to kick it off with probably the most iconic holiday scene [which] is Main Street Stockbridge. We’re thrilled that they’ve chosen the town, and I think it’ll be a lot of fun.

The Today's Show live broadcast segment from the Red Lion Inn will be at 8:25 am on Friday and will last approximately two-and-a-half minutes. You can get more details about the Today Show's upcoming appearance at the Red Lion Inn by going here.

