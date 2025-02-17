You Have an Unpaid Toll Bill: Massachusetts Residents Beware
Unfortunately, scams are part of everyday life, but it's important to protect yourself from acting on bogus messages that may come to your inbox, voicemail, or phone.
Massachusetts folks may be seeing another scam hitting their smartphones. I just received one claiming I have an unpaid toll bill on my account.
You may be familiar with this text but if you are not this is what the text says when you receive it:
The Toll Roads Notice of Toll Evasion: You have an unpaid toll bill on your account. To avoid late fees, pay within 12 hours or the late fees will be increased and reported to the DMV.
https://secure.paymentlag.top/pay (don't go to this URL)
(Please reply Y, then exit the text message and open it again to activate the link, or copy the link to your Safari browser and open it)
The Toll Roads team wishes you a great day!
Again this is a scam/smishing text and you shouldn't click the link.
USA Today and Newsweek recently wrote articles about this text scam and the article states that the FBI suggests you do the following if you receive the text scam:
- File a complaint with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center and be sure to include the phone number where the text originated and the website listed in the text.
- Do not click the link in the text and be sure to check your toll account on the legitimate toll service website. You can also contact the toll service's legitimate customer service phone number.
- Delete any smishing texts.
- If you did click the link or provide any information, the FBI recommends to take efforts to secure your personal information and financial accounts, and to dispute any unfamiliar charges.
