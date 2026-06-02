Stand-Up Comic Tom Papa to Perform in the Berkshires This Summer

Berkshire County is loaded with entertainment, and with the summer season approaching, there will be more and more opportunities to see artists from all walks of life. Many towns are solidifying their concert schedules, and Tanglewood is preparing for its longest season to date. Berkshire County is an absolute gem for summertime entertainment.

Speaking of summer entertainment, if you're a fan of comedy, one hilarious stand-up comic who will be performing in Berkshire County is Tom Papa. If you have never seen Tom Papa in action, he has a few stand-up specials on Netflix that are worth checking out, including Tom Papa: Home Free, Tom Papa: What a Day! and Tom Papa: You're Doing Great. If you need some hilarity in your life, those three specials will not disappoint.

I was watching a couple of his stand-up clips on YouTube. His Disney bit (video below) had me laughing out loud, especially the way guests behave at Disney today. "I had no idea John Deere made strollers." Classic stuff.

Another clip that had me howling was his bit on how you should lie all the time to your significant other in order to keep your relationship going. I can certainly identify with him on the musical attendance bit and how men need a big brick of soap to get their bodies clean (video below). What can I say? He just keeps me laughing.

As I mentioned before, Tom Papa will perform in the Berkshires this summer. He'll be at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington on July 18. You can get full details by going here.

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