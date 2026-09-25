This Massachusetts City is America’s #1 Fall Destination for 2026

Whether you want to check out some local shops, curl up on the couch and watch the leaves, or go out for a hike, Massachusetts is the perfect state for fall activities. In a few weeks, people will come from near and far to the Berkshires to take part in the Mount Greylock Ramble, while others will soak in the breathtaking foliage.

But fall activities aren't limited to Western Massachusetts; you can enjoy them all over the state, and one Bay State city is gaining national recognition as America's top fall destination.

A study by Trimi found that Boston tops the list for best fall destinations in the country.

Boston earns the top score in the study (67.4 of 100), pairing 68 crisp fall days with 975 trail-path miles, and the highest walkability score of any destination measured.

Boston has plenty of activities to offer this fall- everything you can think of, including whale watches courtesy of Boston Harbor City Cruises, The African Experience at Zoo New England, Freedom Trail Lantern Tours, Samuel Adams Boston Brewery Oktoberfest Celebrations, Salem Haunted Happenings, and many more. The Boston area is packed with so many fall activities that you'll never run out of things to do, and you can view a list of Boston fall activities by going here.

With Boston being recognized as one of the most walkable cities in the country, it's the perfect city to take advantage of many fall activities without major travel obligations. To see which other cities made Trimi's study, along with the methodology used, go here.

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