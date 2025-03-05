Massachusetts City Named Top Place in U.S. for Millennials to Relocate

There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From its iconic Cape Cod beaches to the bustling Boston metro area, to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires. Massachusetts truly has something for everyone.

Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer.

Massachusetts boasts a strong economy, affordable living, excellent public schools, and an overall high quality of life. The state has been highlighted as one of the best states to live in the US several times, by publications like US News and World Reports, Niche, and CBS News.

Recently one Massachusetts city was the subject of a recent article, citing it as one of the best cities in the country for millennials to relocate to.

This Massachusetts City Named Top Place in the U.S. for Millenials to Recloate

According to a recent piece from Boston Magazine, Cambridge was named the second best place in the country for Millenials to move to.

Here's what they had to say:

"Recently named the number-two city in the country for millennials to relocate, Cambridge is a hot ticket these days—especially among the 25-to-44 set, who make up 40 percent of the population. They come for the fabulous dining scene and easy access to Boston, but many stay long after in family-friendly neighborhoods such as North Cambridge and Cambridgeport, taking advantage of such amenities as free universal preschool, which just rolled out this school year."

In addition, ranking high on that national list, Cambridge was also named the best place to live in the great Boston area for 2025.