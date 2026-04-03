Massachusetts top 10 most searched texting acronyms are a bit confusing.

Everything nowadays is an acronym, and I have to be honest, I'm not up to speed on all of them that are out there. I'm lucky if I know a dozen or so. Even the company I work for has dozens and dozens of acronyms for their services and products, and they actually have a guide for them that the employees can look up when they are nodding their heads in a meeting, but don't actually know what they are.

Of course, much of what's written in texts is acronyms; that's how the world works in present times, and sometimes, if you're like me, it can be confusing to follow along. If I don't know and acronhym in a text, I usually look it up online right away.

Here's something fun. Unscramblerer.com has released the top 10 most searched texting acronyms in Massachusetts, and some of them were over my head. Let's take a look, and then we will look at the top 50 in America.

Massachusetts

1. OTP - One true pairing.

2. WYF - Where are you from.

3. SMFH - Shaking my f--king head.

4. WTW - What's the word.

5. SMH - Shake my head.

6. ASL - As hell.

7. IYKYK - If you know, you know.

8. FTW - For the win.

9. IIRC - If i remember correctly.

10. HMU - Hit me up.

That's pretty fun. Now, let's look at the most searched texting acronyms in America (good thing the naughty words are blanked out)

America (monthly searches)

1. SYBAU (333 100 searches) - Shut your b---h ass up.

2. FAFO (274 600 searches) - F--k around and find out.

3. SMH (201 800 searches) - Shake my head.

4. PMO (142 500 searches) - "P-sses me off" or "Put me on".

5. TS (97 000 searches) - "Tough sh-t" or "Talk soon".

6. TBH (85 500 searches) - To be honest.

7. OTP (82 800 searches) - One true pairing.

8. ASL (81 600 searches) - As hell.

9. NFS (77 900 searches) - New friends.

10. POV (75 100 searches) - Point of view.

11. WYD (68 400 searches) - What are you doing?

12. WYLL (67 000 searches) - What you look like.

13. WYF (66 700 searches) - Where are you from.

14. ISTG (65 100 searches) - I Swear to god.

15. ATP (64 800 searches) - At this point.

16. WTW (61 500 searches) - What's the word.

17. FWB (58 200 searches) - Friends with benefits.

18. HMU (57 700 searches) - Hit me up.

19. FML (56 400 searches) - F--k my life.

20. ICL (54 700 searches) - I Can't Lie.

21. FS (54 400 searches) - For sure.

22. DW (54 100 searches) - Don't worry.

23. LMS (52 300 searches) - Like my status.

24. IMO (51 700 searches) - In my opinion.

25. WTV (49 600 searches) - Whatever.

26. ISO (48 900 searches) - In search of.

27. WSG (48 300 searches) - What's good?

28. MB (48 000 searches) - My bad.

29. GTS (46 500 searches) - Go to bed.

30. ETA (46 400 searches) - Estimated time of arrival.

31. WYO (46 100 searches) - What you on?

32. NGL (43 300 searches) - Not gonna lie.

33. WTM (38 300 searches) - What's the move.

34. ICYMI (38 100 searches) - In case you missed it.

35. BTA (38 000 searches) - "Better than average" or "But then again".

36. BTW (37 100 searches) - By the way.

37. MK (36 900 searches) - Mmm, okay.

38. CYA (36 700 searches) - Cover your ass.

39. MBN (36 600 searches) - Must be nice.

40. LOML (35 600 searches) - Love of my life.

41. WFH (35 500 searches) - Work from home.

42. IIRC (34 500 searches) - If i remember correctly.

43. PFP (31 600 searches) - Picture for proof.

44. ETC (27 100 searches) - And the rest.

45. HY (26 500 searches) - Hell yeah.

46. NTM (24 800 searches) - Nothing much.

47. GMFU (23 900 searches) - Got me f----d up.

48. TTM (22 700 searches) - Talk to me.

49. DTM (22 100 searches) - Doing too much.

50. TFW (17 900 searches) - That feeling when.

Do you have all of those memorized now?

KEEP READING: From today's world to yesterday's world in the 1980s.

LOOK: 1980s Daily Life Captured in Photos Step back into the everyday world of the 1980s — mall hangouts, boxy sedans, Walkmans, and family snapshots that capture life in all its perfectly ordinary charm. These photos celebrate the small moments, styles, and scenes that made the decade unforgettable. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz