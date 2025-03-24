Top Three Fastest Growing Companies Are Located in Massachusetts

There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From its iconic Cape Cod beaches to the bustling Boston metro area to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires, there is something for everyone in Massachusetts.

Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer.

Massachusetts boasts a strong economy, affordable living, excellent public schools, and an overall high quality of life. The state has been highlighted as one of the best states to live in the U.S. several times, but publications like U.S. News and World Reports, Niche, and CBS News.

A strong economy depends on many factors, but one of the most important factors is a solid job market and one Massachusetts city was named one of the strongest local job markets in the nation.

According to a new study released by WalletHub that looked at the best cities to find a job, Boston, Massachusetts was named one of the strongest local job markets in the country, coming in 10th on the list.

In addition, Forbes recently published a list of America’s Best Large Employers for 2024, and 18 Massachusetts-based companies made the list.

It's great to know that Massachusetts is thriving, and a new study shows it's only going to continue to grow.

Top Three Fastest Growing Companies in New England Are Located in Massachusetts

The Boston Globe published a ranking of the 50 Fastest Growing Business in New England and Massachusetts dominated the list. The Boston based periodical worked with the data analysis firm by Statista, who contacted more than 2,000 companies located in New England. To be considered, "companies had to generate a minimum of $100,000 in revenue in 2020 and $1.5 million in 2023 and share their annual revenues from those years." The rankings were determined by compound annual growth rate

The fastest growing company in New England is the tour operator Old Sod Travel of Hingham. Their revenues increased by more than 2,200 percent or 23 times. Coming in at number two is Marlborough tech firm Cloud Bridge Solutions, which increased revenues nearly 1,600 percent, or 17 times. Rounding out the top three is Ardent Fitness, located in Lenox, it's a company that builds custom gyms, and grew nearly 1,300 percent, or close to 14 times.