Tourist Attraction In Mass. To Reopen This Summer

A tourist attraction in western Massachusetts is slated to reopen this summer according to its website. The Bridge of Flowers in Shelburne Falls, MA closed last year for essential repairs.

During a 2020 study, it was found that the bridge had structural issues including a crack from Hurricane Irene in 2011. Failing supports and a water main issue were also noted in the report. The project, managed by the Shelburne Falls Fire District and Tighe & Bond, includes new railings, improved drainage, and a refreshed pathway. -wwlp.com

Built in 1908, The Bridge of Flowers is an iconic 400 foot former trolley bridge crossing the Deerfield River, but by 1929, the bridge became obsolete. Instead of letting the bridge just overgrow with weeds, Antoinette Burnham and the Shelburne Falls Women’s Club transformed it into a floral garden in 1929. Since then, countless people have visited the site. Thousands every year visit the Bridge of Flowers and helps drive the local economy.

Shelburne Falls, MA offers dining within walking distance of the bridge:

Mocha Maya’s (Bridge St.): Coffee, snacks, and live music.

(Bridge St.): Coffee, snacks, and live music. West End Pub : Riverside dining with sandwiches and pub fare.

: Riverside dining with sandwiches and pub fare. Gelato and Crepe Cafe : Sweet treats near the bridge.

: Sweet treats near the bridge. Baked: Breakfast, coffee, and desserts.

The Flowers

The bridge is visually delightful, showcasing a diverse array of plants, including crocuses, tulips, dahlias, zinnias, hibiscus, wisteria, and rare or historical varieties.

There are over 500 varieties of flowers, shrubs, vines, and trees.

Many plants are labeled for educational value, and the blooms change with the seasons, offering a fresh experience from spring to fall.

Access to the Bridge of Flowers is free from April to October. An update from May 15, 2025 says that the bridge will reopen this summer.