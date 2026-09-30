Here’s Where You Can Visit Toys R Us in Massachusetts

One thing I loved about growing up in the '80s and '90s was the number of toy stores that were available to me to explore. As a kid in the Berkshires, I could go to The Toy Works in the Allendale Shopping Center in Pittsfield as well as KB Toys in the Berkshire Mall. When my parents would travel to Albany to shop, I was thrilled to go to Toys R Us. We didn't have a Toys R Us in Berkshire County, so it was a real treat to visit the Albany store when possible.

Back in those days, it was all about looking at and purchasing the Hasbro wrestling action figures and wrestling buddies. Sure, you could get those toys at your regular everyday department store, but the toy stores, especially Toys R Us and the Toy Works, were jam-packed with the figures. It seemed like they carried every figure in the catalog, from Hulk Hogan, Dusty Rhodes, Macho Man Randy Savage, Ultimate Warrior, and many more. Plus, they had puzzles, sleeping bags, wrestling rings, and everything a wrestling fan at the age of 10 could ever want. Those are some great memories, but I digress.

As we all know, Toys R Us said goodbye several years ago, but if you have been longing to explore a Toys R Us store, there is one standalone store in Massachusetts and over 150 to open nationwide this holiday season. The Massachusetts location opened a few weeks ago and is located at South Shore Plaza in Braintree. Hopefully the Bay State will get more when the bulk of stores open, but at least for now we have one. What does the store look like? You can check out a video by going here.

The Toys R Us at South Shore Plaza, located at 250 Granite St in Braintree, is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM and Sunday from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood