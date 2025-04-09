Popular Grocery Chain to Open 24th Store in Massachusetts

While many retail and restaurant chains have been closing underperforming stores in Massachusetts, there are still some that are thriving to the point where they are opening new locations.

Get our free mobile app

An example of a company performing well and opening a new store is Costco. The wholesale retail chain recently opened a seventh location in Sharon, Massachusetts. This doesn't come as a big surprise since Costco is now America's #1 favorite supermarket (tied with Publix and H-E-B) according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

Another Supermarket Chain is Opening a New Store in Massachusetts

Another chain that is doing well is Trader Joe's. The American grocery chain will be opening another location in Massachusetts. According to the company's website, a new store will be opening soon in Boston (West Roxbury) at 1999 Centre Street. The website doesn't have a set date for the opening of the new store but plans to have it open to the public this year.

Why Do People Love Trader Joe's So Much?

There are many reasons people love Trader Joe's. A few reasons, according to Reddit users, include the grocer having great prices, unique items (that aren't available in other markets), and high-quality products. One Reddit user had the following to say about Trader Joe's:

The reason that it is very nice is that it takes a lot of time selecting which brands to carry and keeps its own brands quality high for the price. This means they have a lot of brands and products that only they sell. They also have a lot of food that is prepared or "half prepared" to make life easier. They have some frozen options that aren't utter garbage and actually make good dinners if you throw some vegetables or fruit on the side.

Trader Joe's has three other locations in Boston and several in Massachusetts, including Acton, Allston, Arlington Brookline, Burlington, Cambridge, Foxborough, Framingham, Hadley, Hanover, Hingham, Hyannis, Milford, Needham, Peabody, Saugus, Shrewsbury, Somerville, and West Newton.

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

RANKED: Your Favorite Childhood Bubble Gums From long-lasting flavor to epic bubble potential, we're ranking the most iconic childhood chewing gums that defined recess, ruled the playground and stuck with us (sometimes literally). Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz