Beloved Grocery Store Chain Opens New Location in Massachusetts
Massachusetts has gone through many closures as of late. Restaurants, banks, and retailers have all had to close underperforming locations and make cuts where needed. Stop and Shop for example recently closed seven underperforming stores in Massachusetts on Oct. 31.
While places like Stop and Shop have had to make the difficult decision to close some of their Massachusetts stores another grocery store chain has opened a new location in the Bay State.
The Town of Milford now has a Trader Joe's location as the store opened inside the Granite Heights Market Place off Interstate 495 on Wednesday morning.
Trader Joe's was founded in 1958 and has over 560 locations in the U.S. Of those, 23 are located in Massachusetts including the following:
Acton
145 Great Rd
Acton, MA 01720 US
(978) 266-8908
Allston
199 North Harvard Street
Allston, MA 02134 US
(617) 787-1238
Arlington
1427 Massachusetts Ave
Arlington, MA 02476 US
(781) 646-9138
Boston (Back Bay)
899 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02115 US
(617) 262-6505
Boston (Boylston St)
500 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02116 US
(617) 693-6302
Boston (Fort Point Seaport)
44 Thomson Place
Boston, MA 02210 US
(617) 941-3714
Brookline
1317 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446 US
(617) 278-9997
Burlington
51 Middlesex Turnpike
Burlington, MA 01803 US
(781) 273-2310
Cambridge
748 Memorial Dr
Cambridge, MA 02139 US
(617) 491-8582
Cambridge Fresh Pond
211 Alewife Brook Pkwy
Cambridge, MA 02138 US
(617) 498-3201
Foxborough - Patriot Place
350 Patriot Place
Foxborough, MA 02035 US
(508) 543-1978\
Framingham
659 Worcester Rd
Framingham, MA 01701 US
(508) 935-2931
Hadley
375 Russell St
Hadley, MA 01035 US
(413) 587-3260
Hanover
1775 Washington St
Hanover, MA 02339 US
(339) 298-1530
Hingham
5 Essington Drive
Hingham, MA 02043 US
(781) 740-2038
Hyannis
655 Iyannough Road Rt 132
Hyannis, MA 02601 US
(508) 790-3008
Milford
230 Fortune Blvd
Milford, MA 01757 US
Needham Heights
958 Highland Ave
Needham, MA 02494 US
(781) 449-6993
Peabody
300 Andover St
Peabody, MA 01960 US
(978) 977-5316
Saugus
358 Broadway
Saugus, MA 01906 US
(781) 231-0848
Shrewsbury
77 Boston Turnpike
Shrewsbury, MA 01545 US
(508) 755-9560
Somerville
145 Middlesex Ave
Somerville, MA 02145 US
(617) 591-0124
West Newton
1121 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465 US
(617) 244-1620
