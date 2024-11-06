Beloved Grocery Store Chain Opens New Location in Massachusetts

Massachusetts has gone through many closures as of late. Restaurants, banks, and retailers have all had to close underperforming locations and make cuts where needed. Stop and Shop for example recently closed seven underperforming stores in Massachusetts on Oct. 31.

Get our free mobile app

While places like Stop and Shop have had to make the difficult decision to close some of their Massachusetts stores another grocery store chain has opened a new location in the Bay State.

The Town of Milford now has a Trader Joe's location as the store opened inside the Granite Heights Market Place off Interstate 495 on Wednesday morning.

Trader Joe's was founded in 1958 and has over 560 locations in the U.S. Of those, 23 are located in Massachusetts including the following:

Acton

145 Great Rd

Acton, MA 01720 US

(978) 266-8908

Allston

199 North Harvard Street

Allston, MA 02134 US

(617) 787-1238

Arlington

1427 Massachusetts Ave

Arlington, MA 02476 US

(781) 646-9138

Boston (Back Bay)

899 Boylston St

Boston, MA 02115 US

(617) 262-6505

Boston (Boylston St)

500 Boylston St

Boston, MA 02116 US

(617) 693-6302

Boston (Fort Point Seaport)

44 Thomson Place

Boston, MA 02210 US

(617) 941-3714

Brookline

1317 Beacon St

Brookline, MA 02446 US

(617) 278-9997

Burlington

51 Middlesex Turnpike

Burlington, MA 01803 US

(781) 273-2310

Cambridge

748 Memorial Dr

Cambridge, MA 02139 US

(617) 491-8582

Cambridge Fresh Pond

211 Alewife Brook Pkwy

Cambridge, MA 02138 US

(617) 498-3201

Foxborough - Patriot Place

350 Patriot Place

Foxborough, MA 02035 US

(508) 543-1978\

Framingham

659 Worcester Rd

Framingham, MA 01701 US

(508) 935-2931

Hadley

375 Russell St

Hadley, MA 01035 US

(413) 587-3260

Hanover

1775 Washington St

Hanover, MA 02339 US

(339) 298-1530

Hingham

5 Essington Drive

Hingham, MA 02043 US

(781) 740-2038

Hyannis

655 Iyannough Road Rt 132

Hyannis, MA 02601 US

(508) 790-3008

Milford

230 Fortune Blvd

Milford, MA 01757 US

Needham Heights

958 Highland Ave

Needham, MA 02494 US

(781) 449-6993

Peabody

300 Andover St

Peabody, MA 01960 US

(978) 977-5316

Saugus

358 Broadway

Saugus, MA 01906 US

(781) 231-0848

Shrewsbury

77 Boston Turnpike

Shrewsbury, MA 01545 US

(508) 755-9560

Somerville

145 Middlesex Ave

Somerville, MA 02145 US

(617) 591-0124

West Newton

1121 Washington St

West Newton, MA 02465 US

(617) 244-1620

LOOK: Popular Dinners Americans Don’t Make as Often Anymore From classic casseroles to heaping helpings of beige-on-beige, these beloved American dinner dishes have fallen out of the mealtime rotation. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker