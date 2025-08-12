I recently bought a zero turn lawn mower, so naturally I needed to follow that purchase up with a trailer for transportation needs. Before I actually purchased it, I had to figure out how much in total cost the trailer was going to run me. I was unclear if, in Massachusetts, trailers required separate insurance. You must register a trailer if it's to be used on public roadways.

Does Mass. Require Insurance On A Trailer?

In Massachusetts, trailers do not require a separate insurance policy, but the towing vehicle’s liability insurance must extend to cover the trailer when operated on public roads.

This ensures protection against bodily injury or property damage caused by the trailer. However, this coverage does not include physical damage to the trailer itself or its contents, prompting many owners to consider optional insurance for added protection. -dropdeckdirect.com

Does the age of the trailer impact insurance cost?

The age of the trailer does not directly impact insurance requirements, but older trailers may have higher premiums for comprehensive or collision coverage due to potential repair costs or depreciation. Insurers assess the trailer’s condition, so well-maintained older trailers may still qualify for affordable optional coverage.

What about the trailer's weight?

Weight matters significantly. Trailers over 3,000 pounds require separate braking systems, and the towing vehicle’s insurance must adequately cover liability for heavier trailers. Lighter trailers, like small utility models, are typically covered under standard auto policies, but owners should confirm with their insurer to avoid coverage issues.

You must register trailers in most cases - Do trailers have titles?

Not all trailers require a title in Massachusetts. Trailers with a gross vehicle weight rating over 3,000 pounds must be titled and registered with the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles. Lighter trailers, such as small utility or recreational models, may not require a title but must still be registered if used on public roads.

For comprehensive protection, optional insurance covering theft, fire, or vandalism is advisable, especially for valuable trailers like travel or cargo models. Owners should consult their insurance provider to verify coverage and ensure compliance with state regulations, particularly for commercial or heavy trailers.