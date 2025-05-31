Massachusetts Residents Warned “Not to Travel” to These Locations
Massachusetts residents are being warned not to travel to many locations this year. With the warm weather ramping up, you may be planning a unique trip for your summer vacation. If you love traveling to new places, you'll want to pay close attention.
With the summer travel season about to take effect, there are several areas you'll want to avoid as the United States government has issued several "Level 4: Do Not Travel" alerts. Check out the list below.
Whether you live in Boston, Springfield, Worcester, or anywhere in Massachusetts, if you are planning to travel for the summer season, you'll want to check and see if there are travel alerts for your destination.
Here's What the Different Travel Advisory Levels Mean
Level 1: Exercise normal precautions
The lowest risk level, but some risk is always present in international travel
Level 2: Exercise increased caution
Higher safety and security risks are present, and conditions can change at any time
Level 3: Reconsider travel
Serious safety and security risks are present, and conditions can change at any time
Level 4: Do not travel
The highest risk level, with a greater likelihood of life-threatening risks
You can get more information about travel advisories by going here.
