Trout Limitations For Mass. Fishing In 2025

It's fishing season here in Massachusetts and some lake and reservoirs are stocked up and ready to go. I went deep sea fishing for the first time last year while on vacation. I have a little more respect for people who love to fish now. I didn't understand the love of it, but now I appreciate the sport. There is a lot more finesse to fishing than I thought.

Our oldest son loves to fish and he is anxious to get out there this year. Massachusetts is known for some really great spots to spend an early morning or afternoon.

The top 5 spots to fish in Massachusetts, hit these gems before the crowds

Quabbin Reservoir (Central) (season open Apr. 19) - catch lake trout in the deep waters near Boat Cove with spoons or live shiners, Gate 8 for rainbow trout. Trophy potential.

Wachusett Reservoir (Worcester County) - use jerk baits for small mouth along rocky points, early morning trolling will get you salmon near Gate 36. Trophy potential.

Lake Onota - (Pittsfield) Largemouth bass and spring trout near Burbank Park

Congamond Lakes (Southwick) - South Pond's coves for bass, North Pond for trout.

Ashmere Lake (Hinsdale) - Largemouth bass, Chain pickerel, and Yellow perch.

Trout is always fun to catch and plentiful but there is a limit on how much you can take in one day, according to Massachusetts freshwater fishing regulations.

Trout is defined here as brook, brown, rainbow, and tiger trout (a cross between a female brown and a male brook trout). From Apr. 1 to Sept. 10, no more than 8 of these trout may be taken daily, and only 3 of those trout may be from lakes, ponds, or major rivers.

From Sept. 11 to Mar. 31, no more than 3 of these trout may be taken daily. -mass.gov

Where and what was Massachusetts biggest fish ever caught? For the purpose of this post, we are talking about freshwater fish.

Lake Onota and Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield, MA

There are two main lakes in the Berkshire County's biggest city. Lake Onota and Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield are two busy spots when it comes to fishing whether it be summer or winter.

Lake Onota is home to the biggest fish caught in Massachusetts (catch and release)

Two 45-inch northern pikes both caught in Lake Onota, according to mass.gov

Ashley DePaoli in 2017 (45.5 inches Lake Onota)

Craig Strong in 2021 (45.5 inches Lake Onota)

Massachusetts Catch and Keep Biggest Fish

A 46 pound carp measuring 42 inches was caught in 2012 in Quinsigamond Lake in Shrewsbury MA.

A 35 pound Northern Pike measuring 47 inches was caught on Quacumquasit Pond in Brookfield, MA back in 1988.

A 27 pound Tiger Muskellunge measuring 46 inches was caught in Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield, MA in 2001.