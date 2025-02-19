The Trump administration just ended a very expensive and hated toll in New York.

We just took our daughter Charlotte to see "Wicked" on Broadway in New York City last week and the traffic was light or at least it seemed light to me. I'm rarely in Manhattan, so I guess I have no frame of reference, but it didn't seemed jammed with cars.

Drivers entering from the south (below 60th street) were charged a massive $9 toll forcing people who couldn't afford it to seek alternate methods of transportation like the subway, the tunnels, taxis, or ride share.

Trump ends this toll for New York drivers

The congestion pricing program took effect Jan. 5 and slapped drivers entering Manhattan below 60th Street with a $9 surcharge — with the funds going to the transportation network’s $15 billion 2020-2024 capital improvement plan. -nypost.com

The Trump administration sent a letter to New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday saying that the government was pulling the approval of the unpopular toll.

It was said that access to Manhattan is not for the elite and that businesses rely on customers who live south of the city (CT, NJ).

“New York State’s congestion pricing plan is a slap in the face to working class Americans and small business owners. The toll program leaves drivers without any free highway alternative, and instead, takes more money from working people to pay for a transit system and not highways. It’s backwards and unfair." -Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy

Fans of the congestion relief toll said they were looking forward to cleaner air and less cars, people against it said it was a money grab!

