Trump Lost To Nikki Haley In These MA Towns
Super Tuesday had independent voters coming out in droves according to Massachusetts secretary William F. Galvin. President Joe Biden won the Democratic primary while former President Donald Trump defeated challenger Nikki Haley in the Republican primary.
Biden: 508,000 votes (approximate)
Trump: 329,000 votes (approximate)
Haley: 202,000 votes (approximate)
States in Super Tuesday
- Alabama
- Alaska (Republican primary)
- American Samoa (Democratic caucus)
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Iowa (Democratic primary)
- Maine
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- North Carolina
- Oklahoma
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
It looks like a Biden vs. Trump rematch is in the cards for another historical U.S. presidential election in November as Nikki Haley has suspended her campaign. Trump was victorious in Massachusetts, but lost to Nikki Haley in a bunch of towns including a lot in Suffolk County.
Trump Lost To Nikki Haley In These MA Towns
- Newburyport
- Rockport
- Manchester by the Sea
- Andover
- Hamilton
- Wenham
- Eastham
- Provincetown
- Chilmark
- Gosnold
- Hingham
- Cohasset
- Winchester
- Lexington
- Arlington
- Cambridge
- Somerville
- Marblehead
- Groton
- Westford
- Carlisle
- Bedford
- Acton
- Concord
- Littleton
- Boxborough
- Arlington
- Lincoln
- Newton
- Wellesley
- Brookline
- Westwood
- Dover
- Medfield
- Hopkinton
- Ashland
- Holliston
- Sherborn
- Northborough
- Westborough
- Bolton
- Stow
- Groton
- Sudbury
- Wayland
- Pelham
- Amherstown
- Northampton
- Ashfield
- Great Barrington
- Egremont
- Mount Washington
- Alford
- Stockbridge
- Lenox
- Richmond
- Williamstown
- Monroe
- Windsor
- Buckland
- Warwick
- Chesterfield
- Chutesbury
- Deerfield
- Sunderland
Prior to Nikki Haley suspending her campaign, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropped out as well as Vivek Ramaswamy. Trump has yet to pick a running mate.
LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family
Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman