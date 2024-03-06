Super Tuesday had independent voters coming out in droves according to Massachusetts secretary William F. Galvin. President Joe Biden won the Democratic primary while former President Donald Trump defeated challenger Nikki Haley in the Republican primary.

Biden: 508,000 votes (approximate)

Trump: 329,000 votes (approximate)

Haley: 202,000 votes (approximate)

States in Super Tuesday

Alabama

Alaska (Republican primary)

American Samoa (Democratic caucus)

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Iowa (Democratic primary)

Maine

Massachusetts

Minnesota

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

It looks like a Biden vs. Trump rematch is in the cards for another historical U.S. presidential election in November as Nikki Haley has suspended her campaign. Trump was victorious in Massachusetts, but lost to Nikki Haley in a bunch of towns including a lot in Suffolk County.

Trump Lost To Nikki Haley In These MA Towns

Newburyport

Rockport

Manchester by the Sea

Andover

Hamilton

Wenham

Eastham

Provincetown

Chilmark

Gosnold

Hingham

Cohasset

Winchester

Lexington

Arlington

Cambridge

Somerville

Marblehead

Groton

Westford

Carlisle

Bedford

Acton

Concord

Littleton

Boxborough

Lincoln

Newton

Wellesley

Brookline

Westwood

Dover

Medfield

Hopkinton

Ashland

Holliston

Sherborn

Northborough

Westborough

Bolton

Stow

Sudbury

Wayland

Pelham

Amherstown

Northampton

Ashfield

Great Barrington

Egremont

Mount Washington

Alford

Stockbridge

Lenox

Richmond

Williamstown

Monroe

Windsor

Buckland

Warwick

Chesterfield

Chutesbury

Deerfield

Sunderland

Prior to Nikki Haley suspending her campaign, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropped out as well as Vivek Ramaswamy. Trump has yet to pick a running mate.