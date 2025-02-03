Massachusetts Residents Can Expect to Feel “Some Pain”

Massachusetts along with the rest of the country can expect to feel some pain. Donald Trump launched a trade war with Mexico, China, and Canada over the weekend and it looks like things are about to get rough.

With the trade war in effect, folks can expect to pay more for everyday items including food, electronics, energy, housing, and more items which you can view here. It doesn't matter where you live in Massachusetts whether it's Boston, Worcester, Springfield, etc. it's going to be difficult not to feel the effects of Trump's trade war.

Why Did Trump Launch a Trade War with Our Neighbors?

According to Reuters, Trump wants action on the stanching flow of fentanyl and migrants to the US. Here's the summary of the breakdown per Reuters.

Canada and Mexico slapped with 25% duties; China gets 10% above current tariffs

Canadian oil will be taxed at 10%, more oil and gas tariffs expected in mid-February

Canada, Mexico vow retaliatory tariffs, China says it will take Trump to WTO (World Trade Organization)

Canada strikes back with 25% tariffs on $155 billion of US goods

Trump acknowledged to the press that Americans could feel "some pain" from the emerging "trade war." Regarding retaliatory measures from Canada Trump brushed it off saying “If they want to play the game, I don’t mind. We can play the game all they want” the Associated Press reports.

Probably more than ever it makes sense to shop as smart as possible (clipping coupons, sniffing out deals, etc.) as we just don't know how expensive the cost of living will be. If Trump himself admits it, we can plan on feeling the effects if only for a temporary amount of time. Below is the list of items likely to rise in price that was referenced earlier.

