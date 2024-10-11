TSA Boston: Don’t Ever Do This At Logan Airport

I'm on vacation next month, so let the researching of traveling rules begin!

As more and more airlines are charging for carry-on items as well as checked bags, you might take into consideration what to bring on your next trip. It's always a wonder what you can and cannot take in your carry on bag isn't it?

What can't you carry on at Logan in Boston, Massachusetts?

1. Baseball bats (Allowed for checked bags).

2. Alcoholic beverages over 140 proof.

3. Bear spray.

4. Bowling pins.

5. Brass knuckles.

6. Cast iron cookware.

7. Cooking spray.

8. Darts (allowed for checked baggage).

9. Drills or drill bits.

10. Foam toy swords.

11. Gel type candles.

12. Gel heating pad (ok for checked baggage).

13. Magic 8 ball.

14. Mercury thermometer. (picture not mercury).

There are some bizarre things on this list! Of course the obvious weapons and flammable stuff cannot be brought on the plane. Check the full list here. TSA.GO

It's better to check items

TSA wait times?

Total Factors:

Airport size, number of annual passengers, number of annual enplanements, number of restaurants/bars, number of shops, number of lounges, percentage of on-time departures, percentage of delayed departures, average TSA wait time, number of terminals, number of gates, number of airport employees, number of parking lots/decks, car traffic volume, and car traffic index.

How Early Must You Arrive At Boston's Logan Airport For Your Flight?

The person who I was traveling with disagreed with me on how early we should get there. She thought we should arrive 2 hours early, I thought an hour and twenty should do the trick.

Fortunately, I have never had a problem not arriving super early, but it's not what they recommend.

Travelers at Logan should arrive 2 hours and 33 minutes ahead of their flights. -boston.com