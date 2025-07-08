Big Security Requirement Change At In Airports In Mass., New York

Airports across the U.S. are experiencing a major change in the preflight security line. Passengers no longer have to remove their shoes as of July 7. For people with TSA Precheck, there is no change in protocol, but for the rest of us, we no longer have to do it.

We just got back from traveling to Mexico and I specifically wore Crocs so I could just slip out of my shoes instead of having to untie sneakers. We boarded our jet on June 28, days before the new rule was implemented, however, not all airports are being affected by this change.

Major TSA Change Excludes Boston's Logan Airport For Now

Security at all U.S. airports was tightened strictly after the events of 9/11, but the shoe rule was mandated in 2006 in response to the attempted bombing of a plane in Dec member of 2001 where a passenger hid explosives in his shoes.

The change appears to be a phased approach, sources said, and the first airports where the no-shoes requirement is expiring include Baltimore/Washington International Airport, Fort Lauderdale International Airport, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Portland International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport and Piedmont Triad International Airport in North Carolina. -cbsnews.com

Passengers in the TSA line in an airport martince2 loading...

As of this writing, we cannot confirm that Logan is participating in the new rule. Passengers at LaGuardia in New York say they weren't required to remove shoes in the preflight security line.

The TSA’s website has not yet been updated to reflect this change, and travelers are advised to follow on-site instructions from TSA officers at Logan. As the agency evaluates the policy’s effectiveness, further refinements are expected. For Bostonians and visitors, this development signals a step toward more efficient air travel, though patience is required as the TSA navigates this transition. Always check for updates before traveling to ensure compliance with local procedures.