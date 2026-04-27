Massachusetts College Makes Prestigious Forbes List of “New Ivies”

Massachusetts is famous for many things, but the concentration of colleges in the Commonwealth, combined with the rest of New England, is unmatched. Some of the most prestigious and historic schools in the country are located in Massachusetts, including Harvard University, which was founded in 1636 and is widely regarded as the oldest university in the country.

At the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year, there were 146 colleges and universities in the state of Massachusetts, with campuses located throughout the state, from Cape Cod to the Berkshires.

At Massachusetts colleges, there are 481,945 students, including 332,232 undergraduate and 149,713 graduate school students, in total for the academic year 2024-2025, according to UnivStats.com

Massachusetts College Makes Forbes List of "New Ivies"

For the third year, Forbes highlighted 10 private and 10 public schools whose graduates are especially well-prepared for today’s hiring demands, according to employers. The list was originally developed amid rising skepticism about whether traditional Ivy League degrees still produced the strongest candidates. Forbes reports that 37% of executives surveyed said they are less likely to hire Ivy League graduates than they were five years ago.

For the second year in a row, Massachusetts' own Tufts University has made Forbes list of "New Ivies" and is in some excellent company.

To reach their decision of which schools would make the list, the financial publication surveyed more than 100 C-suite and hiring executives about their impressions of new graduates and how AI is reshaping early-career roles.

Aside from Tufts, Carnegie Mellon, Emory, Georgetown, and Northwestern also made the list.