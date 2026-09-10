A Piece of the Twin Towers is Now Permanently on Display in the Berkshires and You Can View It

The 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks is this Friday, and once again this year, the Great Barrington Fire Department will be holding a remembrance ceremony at 6 pm at the station on State Road.

This year's ceremony will be extra special because retired New York City firefighter John Morris, who was at Ground Zero during the attacks, will unveil a piece of stone and steel beam from the wreckage of the Twin Towers. The piece is about 4 feet long. The beam will be permanently on display outside of the Great Barrington Fire Department as a reminder to those who drive and walk by never to forget.

Andy Moro, former commander of American Legion Post 298 in Housatonic and who sadly passed away last December, had been co-leading the memorial effort with Morris for the past few years. Their effort is finally coming to fruition.

In a WSBS "Let's Talk" interview with Moro from September 2025, when he was talking about last year's ceremony at the Great Barrington Fire Department, he stressed the importance of remembering that fateful day in 2001.

We're trying to keep the memories alive. You have to remember on September 11, 2001 terrorists killed nearly 3,000 people and injured more than 6,000 others in the worst attack on the homeland in the nation's history. We're trying to keep the ceremony alive and keep 9/11 alive. In theory, this is our generation's Pearl Harbor. We need to keep this in our minds.

Once again, this year's ceremony will be on Friday, September 11, 2026, at the Great Barrington Fire Department at 6 pm. The ceremony is free and open to the public.