Two Of The Cities With The Most Affordable Rent In The U.S. Are In Massachusetts

Real estate is on a lot of people's minds nowadays. It's all about finding that perfect living space. Am I right, Massachusetts residents? I'm going to share with you the results of an interesting new study.

Our friends at WalletHub just recently published a study that looks at the most affordable cities under the Red, White, and Blue when it comes to paying rent, and some of the results might surprise you.

Here's some food for thought: WalletHub says that according to the Federal Reserve's Consumer Price Index, rent costs have risen by more than HALF over the past 10 years. SHEESH.

Sadly (as many of you know quite well), wages have not increased at the same rate, making it that much harder to afford a place to live. With that in mind, WalletHub took a look at over 180 cities and analyzed the median annual gross rent for each.

Then they compared that number with the average household income to come up with a list of 2025's Cities With the Most Affordable Rent. A couple of Massachusetts cities made the list, but I'll bet you can't guess which one was the most affordable.

Before we look at which city in the Bay State ranked the highest, let's take a look at the Top 10 (none in Massachusetts made it THAT HIGH, unfortunately) in the country.

WalletHub's Top 10 Cities With The Most Affordable Rent in 2025:

Bismarck, North Dakota Sioux Falls, South Dakota Cheyenne, Wyoming Cedar Rapids, Iowa Fargo, North Dakota Charleston, West Virginia Casper, Wyoming Overland Park, Kansas Juneau, Alaska Anchorage, Alaska

Well, that's certainly interesting, huh? No New England cities(or Northeast cities, for that matter) in the top 10. However, Warwick, Rhode Island, lands just outside of the top 10, at #11.

Care to venture a guess as to which Massachusetts city is the most affordable when it comes to paying rent? I'll tell you right off that it's not Boston. Bean Town did make the list (at #155), but there's one city that did better.

It's the grand and glorious city of WORCESTER! Ranking at #137, Worcester does the state of Massachusetts proud in terms of cost-effectiveness. Way to go, WOOSTAH!!!! That's the way to do it.

For the full report, visit WalletHub's website by clicking here. And, as always, thanks to WalletHub for doing all the hard work!

