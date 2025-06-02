‘Scary and Intense': 2 Kids Rescued From Quicksand In Western Mass.

Quicksand isn't a myth like some people believe it to be. It's not common, however, and you probably won't sink to death if you become trapped, either. As kids, movies and pop culture often referenced the fear of dying as a result of being trapped or pulled under by quicksand rather quickly. This fear became a reality for two boys in western Massachusetts over the weekend.

2 Kids Rescued From Quicksand In Western Massachusetts

Two boys had to be rescued from "quicksand style mud" on Saturday night in Dalton, MA. It took a large effort and a long time to free the two kids who were submerged waist deep.

It took over 20 first responders to safely extract the boys by hand one at a time from the mud they were stuck in. The rescue operation took place in a gravel pit on High St. in Dalton, according to berkshireeagle.com

The two boys were transported to the hospital as a precaution as there were no serious injuries reported.

Dalton Police Chief Deanna Strout, who did not respond to the incident, said that, based on the body cam footage of the save, it was "pretty intense." -Berkshire Eagle

The boys were stuck in the mud for a total of 2 hours as fears of blood clotting in their legs was a reality.

The interim fire chief said the crews tried to work quickly because they were worried that the boys would lose feeling in their legs and would develop potential blood clots. He also mentions that colder temperatures were a concern due to the risk of hypothermia.

What is quicksand?

A mixture of sand, water, and clay.

Quicksand in Massachusetts

Modern incidents of quicksand are rare, but hikers and hunters occasionally report encounters in areas like the Hockomock Swamp (Bridgewater, Easton, Norton, Raynham, Taunton, and West Bridgewater), a region with tons of local lore. Safety measures include staying on marked trails and carrying a stick to probe soft ground.

In Massachusetts, quicksand is most likely to occur in wetland areas like the Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge (Concord) or along the banks of rivers such as the Charles or Ipswich, where fine sediments and high water create ideal conditions.

Quincy, MA incidents

Two stories of two women getting stuck in quicksand in Quincy, MA made headlines in the last few years.

There was a story in Newsweek in February of 2021 that featured a story of woman named Kendra Stanton Lee who got stuck in quicksand walking her dog along Quincy Shore in April of 2020. She was able to get unstuck, not without tremendous will, however.

I read about similar incidents of people pulled into quicksand on Quincy Shore. One of the rescuers described how the mixture of mud, sand, and water did not have enough consistency to support the weight of a person, but once the suction around a person's body takes hold, it was very difficult to break.

Rescuers found they could not pull too hard on women who had partially sunken into quicksand because the suction made the resistance so painful. I read elsewhere that the force necessary to pull a foot out of quicksand is tantamount to lifting a Honda Accord. -newsweek.com

There was another quicksand related rescue attempt at Wollaston Beach in Quincy, MA in June of 2022.

A Quincy local called authorities after noticing a woman who had become stuck in mud at Wollaston beach with the tide coming in.

Firefighters with special gear were able to free the woman who was stuck up to her knees.

The reason why low tide at Wollaston beach is dangerous is due to the beach not having a lot of sand, just a buildup of silt from over the years.