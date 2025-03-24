Two Massachusetts Neighborhoods Named Best Places to Live in the U.S.

There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From its iconic Cape Cod beaches to the bustling Boston metro area and all the way to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires. Massachusetts truly has something for everyone.

Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer.

Massachusetts boasts a strong economy, affordable living, excellent public schools, and an overall high quality of life. The state has been highlighted as one of the best states to live in the US several times, by publications like US News and World Reports, Niche, and CBS News.

So we know Massachusetts is a great place to live, but recently one specific neighborhood has been named the best of the best.

Massachusetts Neighborhood Ranked One of the Best in the Nation

Niche, a research and ranking platform, recently published it's annual report that ranks the best places to live in the United States, taking into consideration information Census Bureau, FBI, NOAA, and the Niche "local survey".

Brookline, Massachusetts in Norwood County was the only Massachusetts town or neighborhood to crack the top 20 at number 14. However, the Cambridgeport neighborhood just missed the cut at number 22.

Topping the list of the Niche's Best Places to Live rankings, for the second year in a row, was the neighborhood of Colonial Village in Arlington, Virginia. "Home to just over 3,000 people, the neighborhood received the best possible grade when it came to public schools, health and fitness, commute, nightlife and family-friendliness."