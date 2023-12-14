Two Million MA Residents Eligible For This Free Program In 2024
A little more than two million Massachusetts residents are eligible for a free college education in 2024. Governor Maura Healy made headlines recently when the state announced that 15 public community colleges would be a part of this free program.
Two Million MA Residents Eligible For This Free Program In 2024
If you're a Massachusetts resident 25 years of age or older and you haven't already obtained your college degree a, you're eligible for this awesome program.
MassReconnect
If you are 25 or older, MassReconnect will pay for all your tuition and fees and will provide you with an allowance to cover your books and supplies. All you have to do is apply to your local community college and complete the 23-24 FAFSA (Free Application for Student Aid).
Participating Community Colleges in Massachusetts
- Berkshire Community College
- Bristol Community College
- Bunker Hill Community College
- Cape Cod Community College
- Greenfield Community College
- Holyoke Community College
- Massasoit Community College
- MassBay Community College
- Middlesex Community College
- Mount Wachusett Community College
- Northern Essex Community College
- North Shore Community College
- Quinsigamond Community College
- Roxbury Community College
- Springfield Technical Community College
I attended North Shore Community College in Lynn, MA and loved it. I found the education to be on par with the teachings that my friends were receiving at other institutions that may have been more prestigious on paper and certainly cost a boatload more money than I was paying.
Spring classes normally start around the third week of January.
LOOK: Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century
Gallery Credit: Stacker