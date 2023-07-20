This Haunted Massachusetts Landmark Named Most Terrifying in New England

Halloween is months away, but haunted house enthusiasts and ghost hunters in Massachusetts don't have an off-season.

While this sounds like my own worst nightmare, ghost-hunting experts have mapped out a 'Hunted Road Trip' canvassing Massachusetts, hitting the spookiest spots from Boston to The Berkshires and back.

Again, you will not, I repeat, NOT, catch me on this journey, I won't even go to Fright Fest at Six Flags, but for all you thrill seekers out there, this looks like this should be your next road trip.

Two of the ten stops are located right here in The Berkshires, Massachusetts, one of which has been called the scariest place in New England. Since I have been avoiding these places for the majority of my life and will never be caught dead in either, I'll have to take their word for it.

The Hoosac Tunnel The Hoosac Tunnel is nicknamed “The Bloody Pit,” and with good reason. Over 200 people have died in the tunnel, and it was one of the most deadly construction projects in Massachusetts history. The story of one incident, in particular, will make you shiver. After an explosion in the tunnel, 13 men were presumed dead abandoned at the bottom of a deep shaft. A makeshift raft was later discovered, along with evidence that the men had survived for days after the search was called off. Note: the tunnel is private railroad property, and trespassing in the area is not permitted. To check out the Hoosac Tunnel, hop aboard a train at the North Adams station.

This Massachusetts Landmark Named Scariest in New England

The Houghton Mansion The Houghton Mansion has been called the scariest place in New England, and a bit of research will definitely show you why. Albert Charles Houghton, a former mayor of North Adams, built the house in 1890. Houghton was injured in a car accident and died on the property. Soon after, Houghton’s driver shot himself at the mansion, supposedly out of guilt over the accident. The estate has been plagued with reports of disembodied voices, ghost sightings and strange screams ever since. Walking tours of the property are available for $5 per person