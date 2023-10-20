This Massachusetts Landmark Named Ugliest Building in the United States

Massachusetts is known for many things. Steeped in U.S. history, Massachusetts is also famous for its stunning Cape Cod beaches, beautiful Berkshire mountains, notoriously professional sports teams, and yes, that accent (which very few residents actually have west of 495).

One thing Massachusetts is not known for is its architecture. Not to say there are not some stunning structures throughout the state, but outside of its historic buildings, we're certainly not notorious for it.

In fact, a recently compiled list of the ugliest buildings in the country names a prominent building located right here in Massachusetts. Ouch. Not only did said building make the list, but it came in at the top, landing the number two spot.

To establish the rankings, home improvement company Buildware put together a long list of buildings from around the world, the UK and the U.S. that have a notable public perception of being "ugly", via social media. Using analytics software, Buildware figured out the percentage of tweets that were negative about each building’s design and ranked them in that order.

What Massachusetts Building Was Named Second Ugliest in the Country?

Boston City Hall. The headquarters of Massachusetts' capital city was deemed the second-ugliest building in the United States. The building was designed by Kallmann, McKinnell, and Knowles in 1968, but received a recent facelift that starts in 2020.

Coming in at number one was the Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, D.C., which serves as the FBI's headquarters. Landing at number three was the Verizon Building in New York City, followed by D.C.'s Watergate Complex and the Denver International Airport in Colorado finishing at number five.

The study also notes the ugliest building in the WORLD according to their analytics, is the Scottish Parliament Building in Edinburgh.