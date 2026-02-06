Massachusetts Largest University Prepares for Super Bowl Aftermath

Massachusetts is famous for many things, but the concentration of colleges in the Commonwealth, combined with the rest of New England, is unmatched. Some of the most prestigious and historic schools in the country are located in Massachusetts, including Harvard University, which was founded in 1636 and is widely regarded as the oldest university in the United States.

At the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year, there were 146 colleges and universities in the state of Massachusetts with campuses flanking the state, from Cape Cod to the Berkshires.

At Massachusetts colleges, there are 481,945 students, including 332,232 undergraduate and 149,713 graduate school students in total for the academic year 2022-2023, according to UnivStats.com

The largest and perhaps most famous school in the Bay State is of course UMass Amherst. With an undergraduate student body of just under 24,000 students, it is not only the largest in the state, but in New England as a whole.

Massachusetts Largest College Prepares for Super Bowl Aftermath

While the University is hosting an official watch party for students in the Union Ballroom, they are preparing for non sanctioned functions as well. All regular residence hall restrictions will be enforced.

Standard dorm rules include limits on the number of visitors allowed in dormitories and specific regulations on where guests can visit from. During the Super Bowl weekend, no off-campus guests will be permitted in university dorms. In addition, campus officials are instructing students to of course follow all police orders.

Back in 2012 when the Patriots lost the the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI, 12 students were arrested in the aftermath, something officials are trying to avoid this year.