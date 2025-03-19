Do Employees of Massachusetts Have to Pay for Their Uniforms?

Massachusetts has many jobs and careers that require employees to wear uniforms. Whether it's food service, law enforcement, emergency response, cooking, or other professions, chances are at some point during your working life you may be required to wear a uniform when on the job.

Do Employees or Employers Cover the Cost of Uniforms in Massachusetts?

In some cases, your employer will order your uniform and have the cost already taken care of but in the case of you ordering your uniform and paying for it out of your own pocket, under Massachusetts law, your employer is required to reimburse you no matter where you work, Boston, Worcester, Springfield etc. As a matter of fact, mass.gov spells it out.

An employee or prospective employee who is required to purchase or rent a uniform shall be reimbursed for the actual purchase or rental cost of the uniform.

Massachusetts Laws Regarding Having Your Uniform Cleaned

It's the same deal. If you have to get your uniform cleaned, dry cleaned, etc. Your employer is required by Massachusetts law to reimburse you for the cost.

So, when you enter a new job that may have uniform requirements while you may have to pay for the uniform or uniform cleaning upfront in some instances, just remember to hold on to receipts in case there are any doubts. The overall consensus is that employers legally have to cover the cost of uniform and uniform cleaning in Massachusetts.

