The weather in Massachusetts is starting to feel amazing with sunshine and temperatures reaching the 60s and 70s. Local ice cream spots that otherwise are closed during the colder weather are opening their doors and people are flocking for the sugary frozen mood lifter.

There was a local Dairy Queen around the corner from where we lived as kids. This is the first time I fell in the love with the Oreo Blizzard, a game changer for sure. That and the Cherry dip. When the Dairy Queen was razed to make way for a shiny new Walgreens, the neighborhood was devastated. Although Dairy Queen is a pretty normal ice cream place, there are others to be explored for their uniqueness.

3 Unusual Ice Cream Spots In Mass. You Gotta Check Out

1. New City Microcreamery (Hudson, Sudbury, Cambridge).

This place uses liquid nitrogen as their freezing method to form the ice cream into shape.

After the scratch ice cream base has steeped in its flavor for 24 hours in our walk-in refrigerator, we pour it into our mixer. First, we slowly move the base and introduce the liquid nitrogen, which is more than negative 300 degrees and freeze the base. We then increase the speed on the mixer to aerate the frozen cream and give it its lighter texture and mouthfeel. Using the super-cold liquid nitrogen creates a smaller ice crystal which gives it the smooth New City texture we look for. Plus... it's a heck of a show. -newcitymicrocreamery.com

2. The Ice Cream Barn (Swansea).

The ice cream comes right from the cows that graze on site at this unique spot. Catch a beautiful sunset and a creamy as heck ice cream cone in the rustic barn chock full of hay and old wooden beams, to boot.

Ask about this one: The coffee milk ice cream, inspired by Rhode Island’s iconic drink, delivers a sweet, caffeinated kick that’s both quirky and comforting.

3. Boston Ice Cream Factory (Dorchester)

Located on Morrissey Blvd. in Fields Corner, this spot has made some best of lists. Do want some ice cream with a kick? Their Barbados Breeze, infused with Malibu rum and blue Curaçao, is a vibrant, tropical escape in a cone, perfect for a night out vibe. -bostonmagazine.com

Boston Ice Cream Factory gets their product from Puritan Ice Cream in Roslindale.

