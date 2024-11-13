Massachusetts Residents Told “Do Not Travel” to These Locations

Massachusetts residents are told not to travel to many locations this year. If you are planning a unique trip for the holidays or you are a free spirit who loves to travel and discover new locations year round you'll want to pay close attention.

With the holiday travel season about to take effect, there are several areas you'll want to avoid as the United States government has issued several "Level 4: Do Not Travel" alerts. Check out the list below.

The U.S. Government's Do Not Travel List As of October 2024, the following countries and regions were on the State Department's 'DoNot Travel' list. Check out the latest list HERE



Gallery Credit: Canva

Get our free mobile app

Whether you live in Boston, Springfield, Worcester, or anywhere in Massachusetts if you are planning to travel this holiday season you'll want to check and see if there are travel alerts for your destination.

Here's What the Different Travel Advisory Levels Mean

Level 1: Exercise normal precautions

The lowest risk level, but some risk is always present in international travel

Level 2: Exercise increased caution

Higher safety and security risks are present, and conditions can change at any time

Level 3: Reconsider travel

Serious safety and security risks are present, and conditions can change at any time

Level 4: Do not travel

The highest risk level, with a greater likelihood of life-threatening risks

You can get more information about travel advisories by going here.

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.] Gallery Credit: Sandi Hemmerlein

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn