Underserved Berkshire Residents to Finally Receive High-Speed Internet Options?

While Massachusetts has made strides to make high-speed internet accessible to everyone, there are still many folks who don't have high-speed access, this includes residents of Berkshire County. Dealing with frustratingly slow speeds is still a reality for many.

In this day and age, when everything you do, from banking, homework, shopping, watching television, paying bills, etc., is online, high-speed internet isn't a luxury; it's an absolute necessity. The good news is that the struggle to have access to high-speed internet is facing a turning point. You could say the winds of change are in the air.

Universal Broadband Coverage in Massachusetts and the Berkshires to Become a Reality

In a recent press release from the Massachusetts Broadband Institute, it was reported that the Healey-Driscoll Administration received approval for $18.8 million under the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s (NTIA) Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program.

What Does This Mean for Berkshire County Residents?

What this means is that homes, businesses, and more throughout Massachusetts that are currently unserved and/or underserved will finally have access to high-speed internet. This includes 251 communities, 2,565 homes and businesses, and 1,243 community anchor institutions, including Berkshire County.

Massachusetts Governor Maura-Healy stated the following regarding the high-speed internet milestone:

For everything from work and starting a business, to engaging with friends and family, and accessing government resources, high-speed internet is essential for Massachusetts residents With NTIA approval, we can continue to expand internet access to every community and close existing gaps in connectivity.

While the press release didn't specify a timetable for the new high-speed internet opportunities Liutenant Governor Kim Driscoll stated that the "administration has been focused on bringing connectivity to communities in every region of the state, including rural, suburban, and urban neighborhoods."

Check out the entire press release and more details about MBI here.

