Massachusetts has several laws that people may find a little strange. You may be breaking some of those laws because they're so weird. You can view a bunch of them below.

READ MORE: Many of These Massachusetts Laws Don't Make Any Sense. Are You Breaking Them?

One law that isn't strange at all is penalizing someone who wrongfully parks in a spot that is reserved for individuals with disabilities. It's tempting, especially if you're trying to park in a full lot. You may have even done it before. But unless you're truly disabled and have legitimate info to prove it, don't do it. It's not worth it. Plus, it's a sign of disrespect to someone who truly needs to park in the spot.

If you decide to park in a spot reserved for the disabled in Massachusetts and you're doing it in an unauthorized fashion, you could be fined $300. Parking in the striped access aisle (cross-hatch area) is also subject to a fine to the tune of anywhere between $100 to $300.

What You Need to Report Disability Parking Abuse in Massachusetts

According to mass.gov, if you want to report disability parking abuse, you will need the following:

The vehicle's license plate number

Location of the abuse

Description of the vehicle

Description of the person abusing the disability parking

Description of activity leading you to believe this is a case of parking abuse

Of course, some disabilities can't be seen, so you should only report disability parking abuse if you are really sure that an instance has occurred.

If you have witnessed an incident where and able bodied person wrongfully parked in a spot for the disabled, you can report it by filling out the form here.

Strange Massachusetts Laws These Massachusetts laws will have you scratching your head, but they are fun to explore. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart