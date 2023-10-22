Unless You Live In Boston, You Don’t Know These 10 Simple Words

Speaking in Bostonian tongue can be quite frightening to out of towners. Often they're left scratching their head and at the same time pretending to know what the heck you are talking about. Sometimes you need a secret decoder to unscramble the message.

Unless You Live In Boston, You Don't Know These 8 Words

1. The Click-AH. (Remote Control anywhere else in the U.S.)

Where's the click-ah? Hey, Ma, did you see where Dad put the click-ah?!

2. Dun-GAH-Rees. (Jeans anywhere else in the U.S.)

Going to church on Sunday, you did not where dunagarees, you always put on slacks.

3. Supp-AH. (Dinner time anywhere else in the U.S.)

When the streetlights went on, it was time to come in eat supper. Fish sticks tonight.

4. Frappe. (Milkshake anywhere else in the U.S.)

A Brigham's mocha frappe was always an amazing treat. Friendly's calls it a Fribble.

5. Whiffle. (A buzzcut or crew cut or a really short haircut with clippers.)

Get a whiffle for the summ-ah! Nice and easy.

6. Blink-AH. (Your car's turn signal anywhere else in the U.S.)

Don't be a jerk, remember to use your blinker, and don't wait 'til the last minute, either!

7. Fluff-AH-nutt-AH. (Fluff and Peanut butter sandwich).

A classic kid favorite combining salt and sweet.

8. Cruz-AH. (A police car anywhere else in the U.S.)

There were two cruisers flyin' down Market Street, kid. I Wond-ah where they were goin?

9. Bub-BLAH (A water fountain anywhere else).

The line was always long after gym class.

10. Elastic (A rubber band anywhere else).

There are WAY more than 8 words that belong in the Boston Slang dictionary. This is just the beginning!