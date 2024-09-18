Popular Pizza Company Just Shut Down Massachusetts Location

Popular Pizza Company Just Shut Down Massachusetts Location

Massachusetts continues to experience more restaurant closures regularly. It started going downhill for many of these eateries during the pandemic and the companies could never really rebound once the pandemic calmed down. Unfortunately, this means many underperforming locations have had to be permanently shut down and in some cases go out of business altogether.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill which is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts closed its Framingham location on Sep. 17. The restaurant posted a message to its customers on its Facebook page.

It is with sadness that we write to let you know that our UNO Pizzeria & Grill location in Framingham will be closing after dinner service on Tuesday, September 17th.
We have enjoyed being a part of this wonderful community and will truly miss the friendships and partnerships we have made over the years.
Please visit us for one last hurrah before we close our doors!
We also invite you to visit one of our other nearby locations:
205 Hartford Avenue
Bellingham, MA
270 Providence Highway
Dedham, MA
Thank you!
Team Framingham

The post received over 30 comments many of which expressed sadness and fond memories of people spending time, dining, and working at the Framingham location.

Uno Pizzeria and Grill still has over a half dozen locations in Massachusetts. You can find a location near you by using the restaurant's locator tool.

