Popular Pizza Company Just Shut Down Massachusetts Location
Massachusetts continues to experience more restaurant closures regularly. It started going downhill for many of these eateries during the pandemic and the companies could never really rebound once the pandemic calmed down. Unfortunately, this means many underperforming locations have had to be permanently shut down and in some cases go out of business altogether.
Uno Pizzeria & Grill which is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts closed its Framingham location on Sep. 17. The restaurant posted a message to its customers on its Facebook page.
The post received over 30 comments many of which expressed sadness and fond memories of people spending time, dining, and working at the Framingham location.
