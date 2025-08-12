Massachusetts folks have witnessed many Walgreens store closures, and more closures are on the horizon.

Walgreens' Master Plan Includes Massachusetts Store Closures

According to various media outlets, Walgreens plans on closing 1,200 underperforming stores over the next three years. With profits declining, stiff competition from other pharmacies, and a shift in online prescription refills, Walgreens has been put in the position where the retailer has to shutter stores that aren't turning a good profit, a trend that we've seen with many retail chains over the past few years.

Some of the Massachusetts Walgreens stores that have closed in 2025 include the following:

Framingham - Waverly Street (closed on May 19)

Salem - Boston Street (closed on May 19)

Lakeville - Main Street (closed on May 21)

Brockton - Centre Street (closed on June 23)

Gloucester - Eastern Avenue (closed on June 23)

Swansea - Wilbur Avenue (closed on June 23)

Springfield - Boston Road (closed on June 24)

Webster - Main Street (closed on June 24)

Worcester - Grafton Street (closed on June 25)

Fall River - South Main Street (closed on June 26)

Other Massachusetts Walgreens Stores That Have Closed in the Past Year or So Include the Following:

85 Huttleston Ave, Fairhaven, MA 02719

99 Westfield St, West Springfield, MA 01089

324 Hancock St, Quincy, MA 02171

50 Lincoln St, North Adams, MA 01247

78 Main St, Westfield, MA 01085

Another Walgreens Store in Massachusetts will be closing this September:

585 Washington St., Dorchester, Boston, (closing on September 10)

Walgreens Can Assist You in Transitioning Your Prescriptions to Another Pharmacy

While the upcoming closure will be an inconvenience for some, Walgreens can transfer your prescription to another Walgreens pharmacy. According to Walgreens' website, what you need to do is either call or stop by your local Walgreens pharmacy, or you can call (833) 961-1642 or have your prescriptions transferred online.

