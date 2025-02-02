Update: Massachusetts Will See Snowfall Tonight

January in Massachusetts was cold and consistently snowy. Although there were no major storms, the ski resorts are definitely not hurting.

We start February with the Grammy awards tonight as well as the groundhog's prediction of six more weeks of winter!

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Sunday morning, signaling six more weeks of winter. This is a reversal from 2024 when Phil called for an early spring.

There is a winter weather advisory for most of Massachusetts tonight as some areas in the western part of the state may see 3-5 inches.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST MONDAY...

Berkshire County:

Snow and patchy light freezing drizzle expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches and ice accumulations up to a light glaze.

Worcester:

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Boston:

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.

Temperatures are expected to above freezing on Monday ranging from the high 30's to the low 40's.

Is Massachusetts in a snow drought? It doesn't feel like it here in the western part of the state, but like I said, we have yet to have a storm with more than 10 inches of snow at one time.

Spring looks to be warm and wet according to the latest Old Farmer's Almanac prediction.