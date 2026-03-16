Is the UPS Store Open on Good Friday and Easter?

Both Good Friday and Easter are less than a month away. Good Friday falls on April 3rd this year, while Easter will be on Sunday, April 5th.

My wife and I do a lot of our shopping online, especially when shopping for clothes for our daughter, particularly if there is a special occasion coming up. Whether it's birthday outfits, St. Patrick's Day outfits, Easter outfits, etc., it seems like we are constantly ordering clothes for our little girl. With all of the ordering we do, some of these outfits don't turn out to be the hit we were hoping for; thus, I'm regularly going to the UPS store to return the outfits.

Perhaps you're like us and you are ordering many items online, and perhaps you're returning many items as well. It's a good thing we have UPS stores in Berkshire County to handle those returns. I tend to return my items to the Elm Street location in Pittsfield. Sometimes, I'll return items to the UPS store inside Staples in Great Barrington. I've never been to the Williamstown store at 228 Main Street.

With the two April holidays coming up, you may be interested in knowing that The UPS Stores will be open on Good Friday, but many will be closed on Easter Sunday. You can check your specific store's holiday hours by going here.

It's also worth noting that UPS pickup and delivery services are available on April 3rd but are both unavailable on April 5, as Easter is a UPS holiday. Now you know and now you can plan accordingly.

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