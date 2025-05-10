Popular Retailer Will Close Massachusetts Stores on Mother’s Day

Mother's Day is rapidly approaching, and people throughout Massachusetts are planning surprises, parties, and purchasing the perfect gifts for mom. Those who don't live near their mothers will be mailing out the gifts if they haven't done so already. While many retailers are open on Mother's Day, it's worth noting that one massive retailer will be closing many Massachusetts stores on May 11.

The UPS store, which provides shipping, shredding, printing, fax, passport photos, personal and business mailboxes, and notary services, and has over 90 stores in Massachusetts, will be one of the few retailers that will be closed on Mother's Day. I first discovered this when I was returning an item to the Pittsfield store. The door had a sign stating that the store would be closed on May 11.

While most UPS stores typically hold Sunday hours, many of the stores in Massachusetts will be either closed or have a limited schedule, according to the company's website.

Whether you live near the Pittsfield, Worcester, or Boston stores, etc., if you plan on conducting business with The UPS Store on Mother's Day, you may be out of luck. Of course, the best thing to do is check with your local store ahead of time to see if it's open. Come Monday morning, it will be business as usual at The UPS Store.

