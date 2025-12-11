What is Urban Spelunking? Inside the Berkshire Mall’s Viral Problem

I admit, I had to look up the term "urban spelunking".

If you've seen videos of people exploring the abandoned Berkshire Mall on TikTok or YouTube, you're watching what's called "urban spelunking" or "urban exploration" - and Lanesborough police say it's becoming a serious problem.

Urban spelunking is the trend of exploring abandoned buildings like malls, hospitals, and factories, then documenting the decay on social media. These videos rack up millions of views as explorers film themselves inside vacant properties for photography, nostalgia, and social media clout.

This video boasts over 651K views on YouTube posted on Sept. of 2024

The Berkshire Mall has become a prime target. Fire Chief Jeff DeChaine reports 17 break-ins since June, with urban spelunkers posting videos from inside showing empty food courts, abandoned stores, and dangerous conditions. Three 18-year-olds were arrested in November when owner JMJ Holdings finally pressed charges.

The problem? It's not just illegal trespassing - it's dangerous. The mall has no working fire suppression system, and the building is deteriorating. Chief DeChaine calls it an "attractive nuisance" where kids could get seriously hurt. Teenage parties and fights have also been reported on the property. -iberkshires.com

On Thursday, the fire chief gave JMJ Holdings a 14-day ultimatum: secure all 63 entrances or face consequences. The owner must board up windows, install fencing, and stop the viral break-ins and or "hire 24-hour security".

Other Examples Spelunking Spots in the Berkshires

The Berkshires have several sites attracting urban explorers. The Hoosac Tunnel in North Adams, called "The Bloody Pit" where 196 workers died during construction, remains private property where trespassing is prosecuted. Multiple abandoned quarries dot West Stockbridge and abandoned homes in Pittsfield are on demolition lists.

The Sith

There is an old dam that sits near Pittsfield in Washington, MA that's hidden in the woods and when you find it and explore, you'll absolutely want to tell someone about your experience.

A nice 45 minute hike that concludes with an old dam with rad graffiti, then head to The Berkshires in Massachusetts. Start at Kirvin Park in Pittsfield and a path will take you the to Ashley Lake dam AKA "The Sith".

This dam was constructed in 1908, abandoned in 1909 due to poor construction, according to Youtuber Ghost of FPV 1151.



