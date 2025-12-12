Urgent Care Opening In Williamstown (Berkshire Health Systems)

Berkshire Health Systems is opening its second urgent care location in less than a year, with a new facility set to open on Tuesday, December 16 at 197 Adams Road in Williamstown, according to Director of Media Relations, Mike Leary.

After operating a single urgent care center in Pittsfield for nearly a decade (St. Luke's Square - East St.), BHS opened a second location in Lenox (The Center at Lenox - Pittsfield Rd) in March 2025, and now just nine months later, is launching the North Berkshire site. A previous walk-in clinic closed in 2017 at that same Williamstown location.

The rapid expansion responds to surging demand. BHS's Pittsfield urgent care saw patient visits more than double from 17,000 in 2020 to over 35,000 in 2023. What started as 30 patients daily in 2015 has grown to around 100 patients per day.

Emergency departments across the system are stretched to capacity, with BHS officials citing an aging population and increasingly complex cases. Urgent care centers offer a lower-cost alternative for minor illnesses and injuries, with reduced co-pays compared to emergency room visits.

The Williamstown location fills a significant gap in North Berkshire, where residents previously had to drive 30 minutes to Pittsfield or use North Adams Regional Hospital's emergency department for urgent care needs.

The new site will serve Williams College's 2,000 students, winter sports enthusiasts heading to nearby Jiminy Peak, and tourists visiting attractions along the Route 2 corridor.

BHS President and CEO Darlene Rodowicz has emphasized that expanding countywide access to care is central to the health system's strategic plan. With locations now in South Berkshire (Lenox), Central Berkshire (Pittsfield), and North Berkshire (Williamstown), BHS has achieved comprehensive urgent care coverage across the county in under a year. -iberkshires.com

The Williamstown facility will offer walk-in and online appointments, on-site X-rays, lab services, and vaccinations, open seven days a week. The hours are slightly different than the other locations - weekdays from 11:00am to 7:00pm and weekends from 8:00am to noon.