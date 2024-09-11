US Customs Text Scam Now a Threat in Massachusetts

Anyone who has a phone, cell phone, and internet access is bombarded on a regular basis by scams. Some scams may be more threatening than others but they should all be taken seriously. After all, the people behind the scams are trying to get you to give them money while stealing your personal information.

The US Customs Scam is Circulating Throughout Massachusetts

Another scam that is making the rounds in Massachusetts is the US Customs/Zip Code text scam. My wife recently received a text that included the following information.

U.S. Customs: You have a USPS parcel being cleared, due to the detection of an invalid zip code address, the parcel can not be cleared, the parcel is temporarily detained, please confirm the zip code address information in the link within 24 hours. https://us-usps-bq.top/us (dont go to this site) (Please reply with a Y, then exit the text message and open it again to activate the link, or copy the link into your Safari browser and open it) Have a great day from the USPS team!

If you receive this text do not respond or open the link as it is a scam. According to 9meters, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) never contacts people by text about packages. They won’t ask for your personal info or money over text.

Report the Scam

As mentioned earlier if you receive the text you don't want to respond to it or open the link but you can report the scam. You can do so by reporting it to the Federal Trade Commission's website.

It doesn't matter where you live in Massachusetts whether it's smaller areas like Pittsfield or bigger cities like Boston or Worcester. We are all targets of scams. We just need to protect ourselves and not fall for these bogus messages. You can learn more about this particular scam by going here.

