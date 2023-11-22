Verizon or AT&T? Whose Coverage Is Better In Massachusetts?

Dropped calls or dead zones are just the worse thing ever. You'd think with all the towers, technology, and profitability, the entire country would have seamless, border to border solid internet and cell phone coverage. We all know that's not the case, however.

This Provider Has The Best Cell Phone Coverage In Massachusetts

For sake of this post, we'll talk about the three big cell phone providers, AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile.

Full list of cell phone carriers available in Massachusetts and their MVNOS (Mobile Virtual Network Operators)

T-Mobile MVNOs Verizon MVNOs AT&T MVNOs Boost Mobile Red Pocket Boost Mobile Mint Mobile Twigby Red Pocket Red Pocket US Mobile Good2Go Mobile Tello Affinity Cellular Boost Infinite Ultra Mobile Spectrum Mobile Tracfone US Mobile Straight Talk Optimum Mobile Good2Go Mobile Total by Verizon Lycamobile Tracfone Boost Infinite Visible WOW! Mobile Xfinity Mobile Gotalk Wireless Cox Mobile MobileX

Information courtesy of moneysavingpro.com

AT&T Wins.

When you take a look at the coverage maps for Massachusetts taking in account 4G and 5G, AT&T provides absolutely the best coverage in the state, not by a lot, however.

Verizon and close second, followed by T-Mobile.

Massachusetts 4G Coverage

Network Zip Codes Covered Geographic Area Covered m2 AT&T 522 8,337 Verizon 522 7,927 T-Mobile 521 7,865

Massachusetts 5G Coverage

Verizon 5G coverage is pretty much non-existent west of Worcester, while T-Mobile is definitely much better especially in Berkshire County and in the Pioneer Valley.

AT&T, though, once again is leader in cell phone coverage in Massachusetts when it comes to 5G. Coverage is not perfect, but massively better than Verizon, according to moneysavingpro.com.