Vicious New Species of Insect Found in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is a wonderful state to live, work, and visit. From its picturesque Berkshire mountains to the stunning city skyline of Boston, and out to the sandy beaches of Cape Cod, there is something for everyone.

Aside from its natural beauty, quality of life in Massachusetts also scores high on national rankings. From the job market to public education, health care, and more, state residents are fairing well.

Massachusetts is also one of the safest states to live in, not only safe from crime but safe from natural dangers as well. Besides some long, nasty winters, Massachusetts is usually safe from hurricanes, tornados, and earthquakes, that plague other parts of the country.

The Bay State also doesn't have a ton of natural predators either. Deadly wildlife does exist in Massachusetts but it's not nearly as much of a threat as it is in other areas of the U.S. However, there are some insects that residents should avoid and ticks are at the top of that list.

We know the bugs that plague the northeast and carry possibly fatal diseases, such as Lyme, but a vicious new species of flying insects is the latest bug to spike concern in Massachusetts.

Vicious New Insect Found in Massachusetts and New England

Experts are warning residents throughout New England about a dangerous new species of insect that has come to the region from as far as Central America

The insect named Vespula squamosa or the southern yellow jacket, is aggressive and potentially lethal. While traditional yellow jackets are known for stinging this species bites as well.

An expert told CBS Boston that, "they’re biting and stinging which just increases the pain...They just come screaming out at you. Very dangerous. Lethal to people who are allergic.”

To the average person, these dangerous insects look just like regular yellow jackets, but this species makes up about 10% of the yellow jacket population. Experts also say they are more aggressive than a typical yellow jacket can be.

Why have the insects migrated to Massachusetts and other New England States? An insect expert Gale Ridge told CBS Boston that "climate change is going north so they're following that...Now they've clearly been able to establish in southern Massachusetts."