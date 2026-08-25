A Collection of Vintage Photos From Tanglewood During a Simpler Time

Tanglewood. It's a Berkshire County and Massachusetts, for that matter, historical, cultural, and musical institution. The venue is cherished by locals, tourists, and artists alike. Why else would James Taylor perform there so often?

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Summer May Be Fading, but Some Popular Artists are Coming to Tanglewood in the Near Future. The Legendary Berkshire Venue Isn't Winding Down Anytime Soon

Even though summer vacation is winding down, the beloved Stockbridge/Lenox venue has some fantastic entertainment coming up, including a Carrie Underwood concert on Aug. 29, Judy Collins on Aug. 30, John Fogerty and Steve Winwood on Sept. 6, and several Tanglewood Learning Institute (TLI) shows scheduled throughout the fall. Summer may be fading, but Tanglewood's entertainment is far from over.

READ MORE: Richard Marx to Perform Live in the Berkshires This Fall

What Was Tanglewood Like During a Simpler Time? We Have Some Photos That Perfectly Capture the Venue's Culture of Yesteryear

Speaking of Tanglewood being a historical venue, I have always been fascinated by nostalgia and the culture of yesteryear. I found some fascinating photos of Tanglewood from over 60 years ago. These photos will pull you in. The fashion, the people, the culture. It was a different time and a simpler time, if you will.

Here's a Look Back at Tanglewood Circa 1960 Thanks to our friends at Getty Images, we're able to capture a glimpse of the Tanglewood culture circa 1960. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media

READ MORE: Styx to Perform in Massachusetts This Fall

What do you think? Is it just me, or do you find these photos fascinating? Did you attend or work at Tanglewood back in this era? I would love to hear the stories. One thing is for sure: whether it's today or over 60 years ago, Tanglewood has remained a beautiful staple throughout the region that you have to experience at least once.

CONTINUE READING: Speaking of Massachusetts history, all of these big-name celebrities were born in the Bay State. Let's go and take a deep dive right now.

120 Celebrities Born in Massachusetts From actors, athletes, politicians, musicians, and more, these 120 celebrities were born in Massachusetts. Do you see any that were born in your town or city? Gallery Credit: Getty Images