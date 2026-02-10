Many Berkshire County Residents are Eligible for Free Tax Prep Through VITA Program

Sara Robinson

It's tax season. Something that many of us don't want to deal with, but has to be done, and you may be able to get some free assistance. In Berkshire County, there is a program through Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity called VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance), and the program can prepare your taxes for free.

Any of the following will make you eligible to take advantage of the free service:

  • Berkshire County households making $69,000 or less
  • Berkshire County residents with disabilities
  • The Elderly
  • Limited English-language speakers

If you fit into any of the criteria, IRS-certified volunteers can help you prepare your federal and state taxes with fast, electronic filing, and there are locations throughout Berkshire County where you can meet with these volunteers:

Pittsfield 

Central Habitat for Humanity
314 Columbus Ave., Pittsfield, MA
Monday-Wednesday: 8 am - 7 pm
Thursday:  8 am - 4:30 pm
Friday: 8 am - 12 pm
Dates: Now - April 4, 2026

Greylock Federal Credit Union
75 Kellogg Street
Wednesday: 10 am - 2:30 pm
Dates: Now - April 4, 2026

North Adams

MCLA - Murdock Hall
375 Church Street
Monday and Wednesday: 4 pm - 7 pm
Dates: February 11 - April 14, 2026

Great Barrington

Mason Library
231 Main Street
Tuesday: 2 pm - 5:30 pm
Wednesday: 10 am - 2 pm
Thursday: 2 pm - 5:30 pm
Dates: Now - April 4, 2026

With the VITA program, you can choose how you want to file your taxes, including:

  • No contact Drop-off
  • In-Person Appointment Availability
  • Online Self-Preparation

Why is Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity Involved with Taxes?

I recently interviewed Carolyn Valli, CEO of Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity, and she mentioned the reason why the organization offers this program:

A tax refund is a great way to pay off some outstanding debt, or you can use that refund money as a down payment on a house. I like to think of that tax refund as problem-solving dollars. What we saw is that by doing the taxes during that time is people would also ask us about homeownership...and many of our homeowners, the first interaction we had with them was getting their taxes done. It totally connects.

 

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media
loading...

Carolyn Valli, CEO of Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity at the WSBS studios in Great Barrington, MA

You can get more details about the VITA program by going here.

