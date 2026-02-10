It's tax season. Something that many of us don't want to deal with, but has to be done, and you may be able to get some free assistance. In Berkshire County, there is a program through Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity called VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance), and the program can prepare your taxes for free.

Any of the following will make you eligible to take advantage of the free service:

Berkshire County households making $69,000 or less

Berkshire County residents with disabilities

The Elderly

Limited English-language speakers

If you fit into any of the criteria, IRS-certified volunteers can help you prepare your federal and state taxes with fast, electronic filing, and there are locations throughout Berkshire County where you can meet with these volunteers:

Pittsfield

Central Habitat for Humanity

314 Columbus Ave., Pittsfield, MA

Monday-Wednesday: 8 am - 7 pm

Thursday: 8 am - 4:30 pm

Friday: 8 am - 12 pm

Dates: Now - April 4, 2026

Greylock Federal Credit Union

75 Kellogg Street

Wednesday: 10 am - 2:30 pm

Dates: Now - April 4, 2026

North Adams

MCLA - Murdock Hall

375 Church Street

Monday and Wednesday: 4 pm - 7 pm

Dates: February 11 - April 14, 2026

Great Barrington

Mason Library

231 Main Street

Tuesday: 2 pm - 5:30 pm

Wednesday: 10 am - 2 pm

Thursday: 2 pm - 5:30 pm

Dates: Now - April 4, 2026

With the VITA program, you can choose how you want to file your taxes, including:

No contact Drop-off

In-Person Appointment Availability

Online Self-Preparation

Why is Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity Involved with Taxes?

I recently interviewed Carolyn Valli, CEO of Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity, and she mentioned the reason why the organization offers this program:

A tax refund is a great way to pay off some outstanding debt, or you can use that refund money as a down payment on a house. I like to think of that tax refund as problem-solving dollars. What we saw is that by doing the taxes during that time is people would also ask us about homeownership...and many of our homeowners, the first interaction we had with them was getting their taxes done. It totally connects.

Carolyn Valli, CEO of Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity

You can get more details about the VITA program by going here.

