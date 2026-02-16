Trump Wants Voter ID Law In Massachusetts

In Massachusetts, you don't need to show ID to vote at the polls. Poll workers just ask for your name and address, then check it against the voter list. This makes voting simple and quick for everyone. But former President Donald Trump wants to change that nationwide. He says voter ID should be a federal law to stop cheating in elections.

Trump claims Democrats oppose it because they want non-citizens to vote illegally, even though there's little proof of widespread fraud. He's pushing the SAVE America Act, which would require photo ID and proof of citizenship for all voters. If Congress doesn't pass it, Trump has threatened to use an executive order to make it happen anyway.

14 States don't require ID to vote

Trump argues this would protect election integrity, especially before midterms. He says most Americans, even many Democrats, support voter ID. Right now, 14 states like Massachusetts don't require any ID to vote. These include California, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Vermont. Washington, D.C., also follows this rule.

Why does Massachusetts not require it?

States like Massachusetts believe it helps more people vote. Many folks, such as the poor, elderly, or minorities, might not have easy access to IDs like driver's licenses. Requiring them could keep eligible voters away, which some call voter suppression.

Studies show in-person voter fraud is very rare, so the risk isn't worth blocking real voters. In Mass., first-time federal voters might need ID if they didn't verify when registering, but most don't. Supporters of no-ID rules say it's about fair access to democracy. Critics, like Trump, worry it opens doors to problems. As debates heat up, Massachusetts sticks to its easy-voting ways for now.