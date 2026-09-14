Pittsfield Family Runs Into Wade Boggs At Boston Restaurant

Wade Boggs made someone's weekend in a big way, and the story has a nice Berkshire County connection.

I got word from a friend that his buddy's family was having dinner at The Capital Grille in Boston on Saturday when they spotted the Hall of Fame third baseman a few tables away. The family, the Fabinos of Fabino and Libardi Construction in Lenox, decided to take a shot and ask for a photo.

Boggs said yes.

Slater/Wade Boggs Slater/Wade Boggs

According to what I was told, he could not have been nicer about it. No attitude, no rush, just a guy willing to stop his dinner and pose for a photo with fans from the Berkshires.

I did not see this myself and I am working off a secondhand account, but it is exactly the kind of story I love hearing and love to share. The last time we were talking about Boggs on the air is when he posted that fishing photo back in August (when he was lookin' all buff), after he shared the news that he was officially cancer free. Good to see him out enjoying life, and even better to hear he is still treating fans the right way.

Boggs spent 11 seasons with the Red Sox and is one of the most beloved players in franchise history. He is a five time batting champion and a first ballot Hall of Famer, so running into him anywhere is a moment worth remembering.