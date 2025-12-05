Lenox Businesses Stepped Up to Help During Wagon Wheel Motel Fire

When flames tore through the Wagon Wheel Inn on Route 7 early Friday morning, displacing 13 residents in frigid temperatures, the Lenox community showed up. As firefighters battled the blaze in single-digit temperatures, local businesses opened their doors to provide warmth and shelter to both residents and first responders.

Mazzeo's

Mazzeo's Italian Deli, located in the adjacent parking lot, opened early so motel residents and firefighters could come inside to escape the cold. Fire engines used the deli's parking lot to attack the blaze, and the Mazzeo family welcomed everyone inside.

Berkshire Mazda

"The Mazda dealership opened their doors to us right away this morning to let both residents and firefighters come in to warm up," said Lenox Deputy Fire Chief William Colvin, according to iberkshires.com

Market 32

Market 32 also served as a temporary shelter, where several displaced residents tried to keep warm as temperatures hovered around 7 degrees. The 13 long-term residents who lost everything were taken to a Hinsdale rehab bus to stay warm. Red Cross was on scene working on accommodations.

The fire, reported around 6:15 a.m., took firefighters at least 90 minutes to bring under control. Multiple companies from across the region responded, including departments from Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, and Stockbridge.

Route 7 remained closed for most of the day as crews battled hot spots and freezing ice conditions. Highway departments had to continuously salt and sand the area. No injuries were reported. The state fire marshal is investigating the cause.

Temporary Closures

Due to the fire, smoke, traffic detours, and some reported electric issues, some local businesses had to close for the day on Friday - or at least until the fire department said it was safe to resume business as normal. Those businesses included: Mazzeo's Italian Deli, Berkshire Mazda, Electra's Cafe, and Berkshire Health Systems Urgent Care (online appointments were honored at the Pittsfield Urgent Care).